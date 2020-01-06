Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona

06 January 2020
A file photo of Knowledge Musona during his Kaizer Chiefs days.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he is interested in signing former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona.

Mosimane said he intends to sign two attacking players during the January transfer window and Musona is one of the players he is eyeing.

“I told you I want two attackers‚” said Mosimane.

“But guys where are you getting this thing of Musona from?

"But would you not have Musona if he’s available?

“Yes of course‚ why not if he’s available.

"He’s the kind of player that I would take because he scores a lot of goals‚ huh.

“He’s a fighter and he’s a Khama Billiat‚ he’s strong and his attitude is right. He’s good player.

“So if we can get him‚ yes.

"Why not‚ I would like to have him.”

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean is currently on the books of Belgian giants Anderlecht‚ who loaned him to Lokeren in the Belgian league after struggling with form.

Musona’s contract with Anderlecht‚ which ends in June 2022‚ is reportedly close to being terminated and the “smiling Assassin” who had successful spells at Chiefs‚ is said to be keen to return to South Africa with Sundowns appearing to be better placed to afford his salary.

Musona made his name at Chiefs in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons and was the PSL’s top scorer with 17 goals in the 2010-11 campaign before moving to Europe.

