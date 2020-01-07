Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the club's first secretary in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Clutching memorabilia and a magazine article from 1980 on her‚ she waited for the club's chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ to arrive.

Mosimane-Makhela began working as Chiefs' secretary three years after their founding on January 7‚ 1970.