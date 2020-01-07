Soccer

Liverpool agree new kit deal with Nike to replace New Balance

07 January 2020 - 11:19 By Reuters
Liverpool will start wearing Nike from June 1 2020.
Liverpool will start wearing Nike from June 1 2020.
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter

Liverpool have signed a multi-year deal with Nike as their new kit supplier from the 2020-21 season to replace New Balance, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Liverpool were taken to court by New Balance last year after it was alleged the club was looking to switch to Nike once their existing contract ended in May 2020.

Boston-based New Balance, Liverpool's official kit supplier since the 2015-16 campaign, said they should have been allowed to match Nike's offer.

However, the club successfully argued that New Balance could not match Nike's offer with respect to marketing and distribution, with the judge ruling New Balance's offer "less favourable to Liverpool" compared to Nike's offer.

"We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase," the club's managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said in a statement on the club's website.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.

"We'd like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future," Hogan added.

Nike will be the club's official kit supplier for the men's, women's and academy teams from June 1, it said.

READ MORE:

Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane

Baroka FC and Cape Town City met on the field on Sunday and will be up against each other again on Tuesday‚ but this time in the boardroom when the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Tokelo Rantie's speed would have been an added bonus had the troubled player been available to play in ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  5. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage

Related articles

  1. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  2. Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoans Thabang Monare blow Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'It’s a bit early for anybody to talk' Soccer
  5. Struggling Cape Town City finally win a match Soccer
  6. Sundowns terminate troubled striker Tokelo Rantie's contract with immediate ... Soccer
  7. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
X