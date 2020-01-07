Lucky Stylianou remembers how‚ as the first white player to join Kaizer Chiefs in 1978‚ he was made to feel welcome at the then eight-year-old emerging Soweto giants.

The defender was speaking at Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebration at their first training field‚ opposite their first clubhouse‚ in Phefeni‚ Orlando West on Tuesday.

From the outset Chiefs‚ as they broke away under now-chairman Kaizer Motaung from Orlando Pirates as a Kaizer XI in 1969‚ and formed as a club in 1970‚ were star-studded and caught the imagination with beautiful football.

By the time Stylianou joined in 1978 the new South African football phenomenon had become a trophy machine.