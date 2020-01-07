Soccer

Lucky Stylianou: 'There was not one stitch of racism throughout my time at Kaizer Chiefs'

07 January 2020 - 16:35 By Marc Strydom In Soweto
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Stylianou (L) at the club's 50th Anniversary celebration in Soweto on January 7 2020.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Stylianou (L) at the club's 50th Anniversary celebration in Soweto on January 7 2020.
Image: Marc Strydom

Lucky Stylianou remembers how‚ as the first white player to join Kaizer Chiefs in 1978‚ he was made to feel welcome at the then eight-year-old emerging Soweto giants.

The defender was speaking at Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebration at their first training field‚ opposite their first clubhouse‚ in Phefeni‚ Orlando West on Tuesday.

From the outset Chiefs‚ as they broke away under now-chairman Kaizer Motaung from Orlando Pirates as a Kaizer XI in 1969‚ and formed as a club in 1970‚ were star-studded and caught the imagination with beautiful football.

By the time Stylianou joined in 1978 the new South African football phenomenon had become a trophy machine.

"It's not so much a question of being the first white player‚ which took place in the apartheid era.

"What it means is‚ for a footballer and a South African it was an amazing time in a difficult period‚” Stylianou told TimesLIVE.

"But more important than that was the welcome that I received as the first white player.

"The captain [Ryder Mofokeng] took me by the hand in the traditional African way and introduced me to the players - Kaizer embraced me.

"There was not one stitch of racism throughout my time at Kaizer Chiefs. It was never mentioned in the change room‚ it was never mentioned on the training field or in the game.

“We were just a group of friends‚ who became a wonderful group of friends.

"There was some outstanding talent in the side. It was totally amazing to play with Ace [Ntsoelengoe]‚ Teenage [Dladla] and Shaka [Ngcobo].

“These are players who‚ if they were around today‚ would be playing in Europe. So it was an honour and a privilege.

“And what I like about Kaizer Chiefs was the family feeling. You were never an outsider and everybody was most welcome there.

“From the executive head Mr Motaung‚ he brought it right through down to the players and the backroom staff and kit managers. So it’s not just a wonderful club‚ it’s outstanding people who ran the club.”

Chiefs have given free entrance (two each‚ first come‚ first serve at Computicket) for their 7.30pm home game against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

'I was there from the beginning‚' says Kaizer Chiefs' first secretary at 50th birthday celebrations

Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins millions as they wish Kaizer Chiefs a happy 50th birthday

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa joined millions of fans around the world as they celebrated soccer club Kaizer Chiefs' 50th year in existence on Tuesday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
  5. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer

Latest Videos

Mayor's mayhem
Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  3. SuperSport coach Tembo says captain Furman's future remains uncertain Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  6. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  7. Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoans Thabang Monare blow Soccer
X