Mofokeng says Chiefs fans appreciated Ntsoelengoe‚ Dladla‚ Lamola‚ Setlhodi
Kaizer Chiefs’ 1970s and 1980s captain Ryder Mofokeng says his generation are lovingly remembered because they built the great Soweto club up from nothing.
Mofokeng was part of a golden generation that made Chiefs what it later would become as the glamour club played beautiful football‚ swept up trophies and attracted legions of fans from their formation on in 1970.
He said players of that generation – Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi‚ Computer Lamola‚ Teenage Dladla‚ Ace Ntsoelengoe and many more – are fondly remembered today because they built Chiefs up from nothing after owner and now-chairman Kaizer Motaung led a breakaway from Orlando Pirates in 1969.
.@KaizerChiefs legend and 1970s and 80s captain Ryder Mofokeng on what Chiefs have meant to him, speaking at their 50th anniversary celebration in Phefeni pic.twitter.com/nYURYgUQJw— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) January 7, 2020
Chiefs were officially formed as a club on January 7‚ 1970.
"People do appreciate their abilities.
"Because they are the ones who took Kaizer Chiefs from nowhere to somewhere‚” Mofokeng told TimeLIVE at Chiefs’ anniversary celebration in Phefeni‚ Orlando West on Tuesday.
"Kaizer Chiefs was known because of their greatness. "
"Back then‚ I didn't see it [what Chiefs would become].
"But when he [Motaung] started with the development [Chiefs' village] in Naturena‚ then I could see that the club is growing‚ and that it was going to go further."
Chiefs have given free entrance (two each‚ first come‚ first serve at Computicket) for their 7.30pm home game against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
