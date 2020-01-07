Soccer

Mofokeng says Chiefs fans appreciated Ntsoelengoe‚ Dladla‚ Lamola‚ Setlhodi

07 January 2020 - 15:33 By Marc Strydom In Soweto
Kaizer Chiefs legend and former captain Ryder Mofokeng.
Kaizer Chiefs legend and former captain Ryder Mofokeng.
Image: Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs’ 1970s and 1980s captain Ryder Mofokeng says his generation are lovingly remembered because they built the great Soweto club up from nothing.

Mofokeng was part of a golden generation that made Chiefs what it later would become as the glamour club played beautiful football‚ swept up trophies and attracted legions of fans from their formation on in 1970.

He said players of that generation – Joseph “Banks” Setlhodi‚ Computer Lamola‚ Teenage Dladla‚ Ace Ntsoelengoe and many more – are fondly remembered today because they built Chiefs up from nothing after owner and now-chairman Kaizer Motaung led a breakaway from Orlando Pirates in 1969.

Chiefs were officially formed as a club on January 7‚ 1970.

"People do appreciate their abilities.

"Because they are the ones who took Kaizer Chiefs from nowhere to somewhere‚” Mofokeng told TimeLIVE at Chiefs’ anniversary celebration in Phefeni‚ Orlando West on Tuesday.

"Kaizer Chiefs was known because of their greatness. "

"Back then‚ I didn't see it [what Chiefs would become].

"But when he [Motaung] started with the development [Chiefs' village] in Naturena‚ then I could see that the club is growing‚ and that it was going to go further."

Chiefs have given free entrance (two each‚ first come‚ first serve at Computicket) for their 7.30pm home game against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

'I was there from the beginning‚' says Kaizer Chiefs' first secretary at 50th birthday celebrations

Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ago

Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ coaching staff‚ ex-greats and legends‚ former and current administrators and owning family - the Motaungs - congregated at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
  5. Ekstein‚ Ngoma‚ Chabalala – rumours swirl as PSL transfer window opens Soccer

Latest Videos

Mayor's mayhem
Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane Soccer
  2. SuperSport coach Tembo says captain Furman's future remains uncertain Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  4. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  5. Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoans Thabang Monare blow Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer
  7. Liverpool agree new kit deal with Nike to replace New Balance Soccer
X