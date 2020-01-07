Baroka FC caretaker coach Matsimela Thoka says their Absa Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday is a must-win encounter.

"If you look closely at most of the matches that we have lost‚ opposition teams do not create more than us but they end up winning.

"Most of the matches we lost 1-0 or 2-1 and we concede at crucial stages of matches.

“We are in a difficult situation at the moment but I believe that we have the players who can move us from the bottom of the log and to safety.

"We have told the players not to panic and start doubting themselves because they are good enough to get us out of this situation," said Thoka.

Looking ahead of the clash against the stubborn Arrows‚ Thoka admitted that they would have to double their efforts if they are to return back to Limpopo with all the three points in the bag.

“It is always not easy to beat a team that is coached by Steve Komphela but we are both wounded tigers as we both lost our last matches‚" he said.

"We must be smart as to how we go about our business because they are at home and will be looking to consolidate a place in the top eight.

"If we don’t get a win there‚ a point will do but we definitely cannot afford to lose.

“For us‚ we want a win at all cost and hope that the results of matches involving some of the teams around us go our way so that we can move from the bottom of the log.

"There is no need to panic because we still have a lot of matches to play this season.”