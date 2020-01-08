Soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala to make announcement on his future

08 January 2020 - 16:57 By Marc Strydom
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Siphiwe Tshabalala has said he will make an announcement when the time is right on his next move in his playing career.

Despite being 35‚ and clubless for the past six months‚ ex-Kaizer Chiefs and 2010 World Cup Bafana Bafana midfield star Tshabalala said he is nowhere near calling it quits in his career yet.

Tshabalala attended Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebration in Phefeni‚ Orlando West and he said he had not struggled to find the right club returning in the last off-season from a year at BB Erzurumspor in Turkey‚ who were relegated in May.

The ex-Amakhosi forward said the six-month break from football had been more by choice.

“No I haven’t called it quits. It was a personal decision that I took after coming back from Turkey‚” Tshabalala said.

“And when the time is right I’ll definitely make an announcement with regards to my future. I’m still very much in the game. I’m fit and happy. I’ll give people what they want and do it with integrity.

“We did not agree with the [Erzurumspor] management with regard to a contract. I was not happy‚ and you cannot stay in an environment where you’re not happy. So I took a decision to leave.

“With regards to offers‚ I have had some abroad. I still have offers until today. But I told myself that when the time is right‚ when I’m ready and in a good space‚ I’ll be back on the field.

“There’s no hint [about the club he might joined]. I want to finish this chapter with integrity. And when I’m ready I’ll talk about it‚ and I’ll make an announcement as to where my next destination is.”

Asked when he might be ready‚ Tshabalala said: “I would say soon.”

He could not confirm if it might be in the current January transfer window.

"It might be this transfer window‚ it might be the end of the season‚ but I’ll be back‚” he said.

Asked if he would consider a return to Chiefs‚ Tshabalala said that might have to be in a post-playing capacity.

“I’ve always said that Chiefs is my home‚ and Chiefs will always be my home. One way or the other I’m going to come back to Chiefs and be part of the club‚” he said.

“Whether playing or not‚ I’ll come back.”

Tshabalala got a late opportunity to play abroad joining Erzurumspor in August 2018 at 34 after 11 seasons starring for Chiefs.

He received a healthy amount of game time in the high standard Turkish Super Lig‚ with 19 league and cup appearances‚ being used mostly as a super-sub‚ making seven starts.

