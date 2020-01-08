Soccer

Kaizer Motaung reveals Chiefs' target for January transfer window

08 January 2020 - 11:57 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs owner-chairman Kaizer Motaung speaks during the club's 50th Anniversary celebrations in Orlando West, Soweto, on January 7 2020.
Kaizer Chiefs owner-chairman Kaizer Motaung speaks during the club's 50th Anniversary celebrations in Orlando West, Soweto, on January 7 2020.
Image: Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs are lining up one big signing in the January transfer window‚ chairman Kaizer Motaung has revealed.

Speaking at Chiefs’ 50th anniversary celebrations in Phefeni‚ Orlando West on Tuesday‚ Motaung was asked if‚ with Amakhosi top of the log at the halfway stage the club’s thinking might be to sign one or two top-class players to ram home the advantage.

Chiefs have come under pressure as chasing teams – including defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – have reduced a gap of around 10 points to four or five over the Christmas period.

This adds to the burden for a relatively inexperienced squad‚ but one who hit form in the opening half of 2019-20‚ of adding silverware in Amakhosi’s half-century anniversary season after four unprecedented preceding campaigns without a trophy.

“As you know it’s another window period‚ and obviously there might be an opportunity for us to acquire one position. If it succeeds‚ it will happen in the next two weeks or so‚” Motaung said.

“Obviously we have done our homework and we’ve made certain moves. But if it doesn’t happen‚ it’s not a train smash.”

Motaung was reluctant to reveal even the position of the player‚ probably understandably‚ given the manner in which some of Chiefs’ opposition have appeared to jump in front of the queue on the signings they have tried to line up in the past.

“At the moment I wouldn’t want to disclose because in this game today‚ because of technology‚ people get information within a few minutes‚” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to indicate otherwise I would be letting the cat out of the bag.”

Chiefs have given free entrance (two each‚ first come‚ first serve at Computicket) to commemorate their 50th birthday for their 7.30pm home game against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
2 days ago

'I was there from the beginning‚' says Kaizer Chiefs' first secretary at 50th birthday celebrations

Among those waiting on Tuesday morning for Kaizer Chiefs' 50th birthday celebrations in Phefeni to begin was 70-year-old Sheila Mosimane-Makhele‚ the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lucky Stylianou: 'There was not one stitch of racism throughout my time at Kaizer Chiefs'

Lucky Stylianou remembers how‚ as the first white player to join Kaizer Chiefs in 1978‚ he was made to feel welcome at the then eight-year-old ...
Sport
21 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins millions as they wish Kaizer Chiefs a happy 50th birthday

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa joined millions of fans around the world as they celebrated soccer club Kaizer Chiefs' 50th year in existence on Tuesday.
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane Soccer
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | The Legacy of the East London 10s (feat Scarra Ntubeni & ... Rugby
  3. SuperSport coach Tembo says captain Furman's future remains uncertain Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  6. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  7. Solskjaer berates Man United for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss Soccer
X