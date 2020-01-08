Soccer

Solskjaer berates Man United for 'worst' half of the season in derby loss

08 January 2020 - 09:22 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled his side's first-half performance in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final, first leg defeat their worst display of the season.

Despite starting the game without a recognised striker, holders City outclassed United in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford, scoring all three goals in a 21-minute first half blitz.

The performance led the Norwegian to question his squad's mental attitude, saying the players needed to learn to spur themselves on when things went against them.

"From their goal until halftime is the worst we've played," Solskjaer told reporters.

"From the first goal until halftime we couldn't cope. We let them play, our heads dropped, we made decisions we shouldn't and it needed sorting at half time.

"It's natural your head goes down when you feel you're not performing, but we've got to get out of it quicker... It can't be me coming in at halftime, that's the learning this team (must do).

"We've got a young team. I've said it a few times but it's not going to change between every press conference, that statement.

"I'm still in that phase. It's a young team and we're learning and these experiences must stick."

Solskjaer replaced Jesse Lingard with Nemanja Matic at the break to shore up the midfield and they managed to get a foothold in the match with a Marcus Rashford goal, keeping the tie alive ahead of the second leg later this month.

"The second half was a good response, (but) it's a steep mountain to climb," Solskjaer added.

"The second half gives me something to believe in because it's respectable and a good second half."

Solskjaer said injured centre back Harry Maguire, who did not play after failing a fitness test, may not be ready for the weekend's Premier League home game against Norwich City. 

READ MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins millions as they wish Kaizer Chiefs a happy 50th birthday

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa joined millions of fans around the world as they celebrated soccer club Kaizer Chiefs' 50th year in existence on Tuesday.
Sport
19 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts about the club

One of SA's oldest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, will mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ago

Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ coaching staff‚ ex-greats and legends‚ former and current administrators and owning family - the Motaungs - congregated at ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem

Related articles

  1. Baroka FC and Cape Town City to face off in the boardroom over Mduduzi Mdantsane Soccer
  2. SuperSport coach Tembo says captain Furman's future remains uncertain Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  4. Iqraam Rayners injury poser for Stellenbosch FC Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates thrash Polokwane City to move to fifth spot Soccer
  6. Lucky Stylianou: 'There was not one stitch of racism throughout my time at ... Soccer
  7. Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoans Thabang Monare blow Soccer
X