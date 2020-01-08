Soccer

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs 50th birthday celebration match - The calm before the storm

08 January 2020 - 17:04 By Marc Strydom At FNB Stadium
A general view from inside the FNB Stadium with two-and-a-half hours to kickoff of Kaizer Cheifs match against Highlands Park.
A general view from inside the FNB Stadium with two-and-a-half hours to kickoff of Kaizer Cheifs match against Highlands Park.
Image: Marc Strydom

An eerie silence hung over FNB Stadium‚ which still stood completely empty by 4.25pm apart from security personnel and a few officials setting up equipment ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ “sold out” free entrance 50th birthday Absa Premiership match against Highlands Park on Wednesday evening.

By 4.40pm the first few fans had begun to filter in for the 7.30pm match where Chiefs – to give something back to their supporters‚ chairman Kaizer Motaung said this week – had given free entrance (two tickets each) to supporters producing their IDs at Computicket outlets.

Organisers will be looking to run a tight ship security-wise.

A “sold-out” venue in midweek‚ where ticket-holders need to finish work‚ then still find their way to FNB‚ many of them in rush hour traffic‚ could be highly challenging to control logistically.

League leaders Chiefs need three points against sixth-placed Highlands to re-establish a six-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – who drew at home to Bidvest Wits on Tuesday night.

