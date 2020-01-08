An eerie silence hung over FNB Stadium‚ which still stood completely empty by 4.25pm apart from security personnel and a few officials setting up equipment ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ “sold out” free entrance 50th birthday Absa Premiership match against Highlands Park on Wednesday evening.

By 4.40pm the first few fans had begun to filter in for the 7.30pm match where Chiefs – to give something back to their supporters‚ chairman Kaizer Motaung said this week – had given free entrance (two tickets each) to supporters producing their IDs at Computicket outlets.

Organisers will be looking to run a tight ship security-wise.