Soccer

‘I would love to stay at Maritzburg‚’ says reported Orlando Pirates target Xulu

11 January 2020 - 14:32 By Ofentse Ratsie
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Defender Siyanda Xulu has rubbished claims that he's likely to leave Maritzburg United insisting that he remains committed to his job with the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit.

The solid former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs defender’s consistent form in the last three years at United has seen him linked with Orlando Pirates‚ who are desperately looking beef up their leaking defence.

Xulu’s contract with Maritzburg ends at the end of June.

“My contract is ending‚ so it’s either I am going back to negotiate [with United]‚ which is something that I think will happen because I am quite happy at Maritzburg‚” he told TimesLIVE.

The 28-year-old central centreback was not shy to tell the media that he never had it easy when he returned from overseas and joined Chiefs. He acknowledged he has had a second lease of life in his career at United‚ where he won the 2017-18 season’s PSL Defender of the Season award.

“You know what happened in my very first two years when I came back from overseas‚” he said of his well-documented struggles for game time at Amakhosi.

“They [Maritzburg] have a very soft spot in my heart and I would love to stay at Maritzburg.”

The defender is happy to be at United because of the fact that he has been assured regular game time.

“For now I am just focusing on Maritzburg because I have the luxury six months [left on his contract‚ in which to negotiate]‚” he said.

“The team that I am working for they are very professional. I don't think they’ll try and engage me on whatever is going to happen in the future‚” he said.

“As I said I am still focused on Maritzburg for now because I still have a contract with them.”

Xulu’s career had been on the skids after two unsuccessful seasons at Chiefs before joining Maritzburg in August 2017.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung reveals Chiefs' target for January transfer window Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'Until May I even didn’t know Castro was able to speak ... Soccer
  3. ‘It’s Kaizer Chiefs against the PSL‚’ George Maluleka admits Soccer
  4. Pirates and Sundowns get toughest draw in Nedbank Cup last-32 Soccer
  5. Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals how he keeps the opposition guessing with his ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?

Related articles

  1. Maritzburg to put SuperSport's credentials as premiership title dark horses ... Soccer
  2. Maritzburg coach Tinkler hopes no one 'benefits' in TKO final Soccer
  3. Maritzburg skipper Xulu in race for fitness for TKO final against old team ... Soccer
  4. Middendorp on the verge of emulating Ertugral's Chiefs record set in the PSL era Soccer
  5. Maritzburg United must find ways to outfox Chiefs Sport
  6. Wits knocked out: Eric Tinkler happy Maritzburg United practised penalties Soccer
  7. 'Champions win like this‚' says Pitso Mosimane after Sundowns beat Maritzburg Soccer
  8. Sundowns remain the only unbeaten side as they scrape past Maritzburg Soccer
X