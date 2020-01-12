Soccer

Pitso Mosimane says Sundowns are ready for the continent's big names

12 January 2020 - 10:41 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sibusiso Vilakazi shake hands with his coach Pitso Mosimane during the match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they are ready to face the big teams on the continent after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League at the weekend.

The Brazilians qualified for the quarterfinal with two games to spare after a hard fought 2-1 win over USM Alger of Algeria through goals by Thapelo Morena and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

This is the fourth time in five years that Sundowns have qualified for the knockout stages and they have stretched their unbeaten record at home to 17 matches since 2017.

Mosimane said they have experience at this level of tough continental football and they are ready for any club.

“There is Esperance‚ Al Ahly‚ Zamalek‚ TP Mazembe‚ Raja Casablanca and Etoile du Sahel‚ qualification is good but we are still going to sweat‚” said Mosimane.

“You will have to face any of those teams if you want to progress to the last four and you can’t hide.

"Those teams are strong‚ but we have experience.

"If you want to win the Champions League‚ you have to go through the likes of Al Ahly‚ Esperance‚ Mazembe‚ Raja and Zamalek but we will see.”

