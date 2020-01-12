Sundowns coach Mosimane pleased that African sides have come to dread trips to Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says their rivals in the Caf Champions League dread trips to South Africa and are well aware that winning in Pretoria is a tough task.

Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League with two games to spare after a hard-fought 2-1 win over USM Alger of Algeria at Loftus on Saturday and Mosimane said teams on the continent have immense respect for the Brazilians.

“They know that when they come to Pretoria it is not easy‚" he said.

"We control the game here and we always have a chance of winning here at home.

"I think in 2016 nobody really knew us‚ everybody said which team is this but now they know us.”