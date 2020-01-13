“I am here to win titles‚” new Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer said on Monday ahead of his team's fourth match of his tenure against defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Zinnbauer said‚ while he might not have won a major trophy‚ he has won “titles”‚ seemingly referring to his extensive experience coaching the reserve teams of Bundesliga clubs Karlsruher and Hamburger.

“I am hungry to win titles‚” the 49-year-old German‚ whose top-flight experience came in the Bundeliga coaching Hamburger SV for six months‚ then in his last job for two seasons in Switzerland coaching St Gallen.

“I am a coach. I don’t come here and say‚ ‘OK‚ I will make a little holiday here’. I will work hard for this.

“And that’s not so I didn’t win a title. It’s not in the Bundeliga‚ but in my other clubs I won the championship not just one time.

“But it’s football. You win titles not in the first or second division – I have won a lot of titles in my career.

“I coached a Swiss club – it’s not so easy. It’s the oldest club in Europe [Founded in 1879‚ St Gallen is the oldest existing club in continental Europe]. Most people don’t know this.

“It’s not so easy. It’s a very cultured club in Switzerland. And Hamburger is the same thing.