Wits’ adventure in the CAF Confederation Cup hanging by a thread

13 January 2020 - 10:22 By Nick Said
Gavin Hunt gave some game time to two teenagers.
Bidvest Wits’ African adventure in the CAF Confederation Cup is hanging by a thread after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Libyan side Al-Nasr on Sunday.

Wits are still winless in their pool in the competition‚ with two points from a possible 12‚ but in a tight group are not yet out of contention for a quarterfinal place.

They are only three points behind second-placed Djibola‚ who they host in their final pool game‚ but must still travel to group leaders Horoya in what will be a must-win encounter on January 26.

Coach Gavin Hunt picked a strong side against Al-Nasr‚ a game that was played in Cairo with the Libyans unable to host fixtures in their own country due to security concerns.

He was missing skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ which meant a debut for Togolese defender Joseph Douhadji‚ after he had appeared on the bench for a few Absa Premiership games.

After a goalless first half‚ Wits striker Terrence Dzvukamanja put the ball into his own net to give the hosts the lead.

That was doubled just past the hour-mark when Muhanad Alaeeli added a second‚ but Haashim Domingo came off the bench to pull one back for The Clever Boys with 15 minutes remaining.

They could not‚ however‚ force an equalizer and slipped to a second defeat in the pool.

Hunt did give some game-time off the bench to 18-year-old midfielder Rowan Human and 19-year-old winger Molahlehi Khunyedi.

There will be little respite for Wits‚ who host an in-form Bloemfontein Celtic in the league on Wednesday as they seek to keep their domestic league title hopes alive.

Wits have played four games less than leaders Kaizer Chiefs‚ but if they win them all‚ would be within just two points of the AmaKhosi.

