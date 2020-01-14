King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey

They said thina (we) can't risk our money. So that was a big challenge for me. I manoeuvred and somehow I was able to twist, I don't know how I did it, but I was able to twist the bank because I had some smalanyana money there. I also used my house in Beverley Hills in Soweto as a guarantee for the loan. I had to get a small loan, but the rest of the money was from my own pocket.

The other challenge was to buy the guys out because they said no, we don't want to be mixed up with this thing. I was also able to manoeuvre and I got them out one by one.

A mention of Jeff Butler and his 1991 all-conquering team brings a broad smile out of you. Why?

It's because of the success that we achieved with him. We had this coach, Butler, who was also passionate about his job, though BBK will call them palookas. Everyday he wore shorts and no top in summer.

How did you bring him to Chiefs?

An English guy in Bophuthatswana recommended him. He came from Limassol [Cyprus]. I had to go pick him up myself. I see this guy with just a small bag. So I said, where's your luggage? He said no, no, I'm okay, everything is here, pointing to this tiny bag. Obviously, we gave him clothing. That was Jeff for you. He did a great job. He was very passionate and knew how to manage players' egos.

And Ted Dumitru?

Ted was also a very shrewd one; and streetwise. He was unbelievable. He was the one who could make players like Scara Ngobese believe they're Maradonas of this game ... if he wanted them to jump a fence they would.

And Muhsin Ertugral had his Operation Vat Alles which was amper maar nie stamper nie because it was sans the league title?

It was just unfortunate because we just needed one point (in the last league match against Free State Stars). But obviously there was this Jabu [Pule now Mahlangu] and Patrick [Mbuthu] story that cost us that point. And, of course, Muhsin was a very difficult personality. If it was the time of people like Ted for instance, he would have handled the situation of these players differently. He would have got what he wanted out of them. Muhsin is okay, but Muhsin is very temperamental. That's why he wants to work with young players because if he works with the mature type of player, there comes a time where they clash because he doesn't want to listen to the players. He wants to tell them.

Operation Vat Alles delivered the now defunct Caf's Mandela Cup?

It was important because [Nelson] Mandela came to officially open this Village. So we dedicated that success to him. It was also important because Pirates had won the Champions League [in 1995] so we also had to at least respond [by winning a Caf competition]. It was fitting because the cup itself was named after Mandela. We won that trophy against all odds. In the final, we had only 14 players. Doctor (Khumalo) was the 14th on the bench after he was pulled off.

Your heart must have skipped a beat when Patrick Mabedi scored the penalty as the ball moved so slow it was like in slow motion?

(Whistles). I've never in my whole life seen anything like that. I've seen penalties missed, but I've never in my whole life seen a penalty scored the way that one was scored ... when he hit the net everyone was so relieved. It was unbelievable. It just took us there and we just couldn't believe what we were seeing.

Stuart Baxter gave Chiefs joy, but it's been pain since then. You once told the Sunday Times that Steve Komphela was a soldier for Chiefs.

I must confess I was confident that Steve was going to do it because of his work ethic. And because I felt that he understands the players and he's been around for quite a while. I felt that he would be a success. But, unfortunately, things didn't work out well. It could be either him or the entire technical team that he put around him was not the right one. We don't know. But we cannot fault him for his work ethic. Nobody can question that.