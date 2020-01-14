Soccer

Zinnbauer says he does not fear Sundowns: 'No‚ we are Pirates'

14 January 2020 - 14:50 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer and Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango speak to the media during the club's media day on January 13 2020.
Josef Zinnbauer may still be new to the Absa Premiership‚ but one thing Orlando Pirates’ coach is under no illusions about is the quality of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ his team’s opponents in Wednesday night’s match-up at Orlando Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm).

Zinnbauer knows second-placed defending champions Sundowns‚ who have lost just twice this league season‚ are the favourites against his sixth-positioned Pirates‚ who have lost four times.

But Zinnbauer‚ who said he attended Downs’ 2-1 Caf Champions League Group C win against USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday‚ also said he knows Pirates have the quality to beat Pitso Mosimane’s imposing combination from Pretoria.

“In this game the favourite is Sundowns. We have nothing to lose. And we will do everything to get the three points‚” Zinnbauer said.

“I was at their game on Saturday. They have‚ in all positions‚ top [players]. They can change‚ they get the next player in [off the bench] who is not that different form the player coming out.

“They are capable of big performances‚ they have played for the last few years together‚ they have had a coach there for six or seven years.

"They do this [clicks his fingers]‚ and then the player already know what he wants.

“That’s a good club. They have perfect performance. They have played good games in the last few weeks.

“It’s a fight. It’s very hard for us‚ this game. But we have a chance.

“In football you always have a chance. And it’s not that we say‚ ‘Oh‚ Sundowns are coming’. No‚ we are Pirates.

“It’s not so easy for Sundowns. [Let them] come‚ please.”

Zinnbauer has had a bright start‚ with a 3-1 home win against Black Leopards‚ 1-1 away draw against Bloemfontein Celtic and 4-1 away win against Polokwane City.

Matches between Pirates and Sundowns often produce fireworks and can be the highlight of the PSL calendar.

