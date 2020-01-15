Soccer

Wits announce the signing of Cameroon striker Eva Nga

15 January 2020 - 10:24 By Mninawa Ntloko
Cameroonian striker Eva Nga comes highly recommended by coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Bidvest Wits/Twitter

Bidvest Wits have announced the signing of Cameroon striker Eva Nga.

The 26-year-old played for Mozambique side Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol and comes highly recommended‚ to the delight of Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

“I’ve been watching Eva for some time now and I like what I see‚" said Hunt.

"He was the top goal scorer in the Mozambican league‚ so let’s see what transpires from here."

Wits chief operations officer Jonathan Schloss said he hoped that Nga would give Hunt more options upfront.

“We’re obviously delighted to welcome Eva‚" said Schloss.

"He’s an exciting striker whom we believe will thrive in our club environment.

"He certainly gives our coach Gavin Hunt additional ammunition upfront and we have every belief that he can emulate the form shown in Mozambique.”

Eva Nga poses with his new coach at Bidvest Wits Gavin Hunt.
Image: Bidvest Wits/Twitter

