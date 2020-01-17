Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has bemoaned an apparent oversight by referee Victor Gomes in not sending off Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule in Downs’ 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat to the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium.

Pule‚ who had already been booked for a foul on Gaston Sirino in the big match at a packed Orlando on Wednesday night‚ went in with an over-the-top challenge on defender Motjeka Madisha‚ who was making a sliding challenge on Pirates’ forward.

It seemed a bookable offence‚ and after the game Mosimane was puzzled at why Pule did not receive another yellow and consequent dismissal.

Downs’ coach said it appeared Madisha‚ who did manage to finish the game‚ would be doubtful for Sundowns’ next tough game against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.