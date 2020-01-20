Soccer

'He has signed a pre-contract with SuperSport United,' says Barker

“I said to him he can leave Stellenbosch and leave a legacy after helping us get promoted‚ be the club’s top goalscorer and help us retain our status. So he can leave with a big heart”

20 January 2020 - 11:32 By Nick Said
Iqraam Rayners top scored for Stellenbosch FC with 19 points as the Winelands club gained promotion to the Absa Premiership.
Iqraam Rayners top scored for Stellenbosch FC with 19 points as the Winelands club gained promotion to the Absa Premiership.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says star striker Iqraam Rayners has committed to helping the club retain their Absa Premiership status despite signing a pre-contract with SuperSport United for next season.

Rayners‚ 24‚ is the lead forward at the Winelands club and will be a crucial figure if Barker’s side are to beat relegation this campaign.

He netted 19 league goals in helping the side to promotion from the GladAfrica Championship in the previous campaign‚ and although he only has five this season‚ is a key part of the Stellenbosch side.

His pace up front and ability to provide assists for others will be missed when he leaves‚ but Barker says they could not stand in his way – or release him early to Matsatsantsa.

“He has signed a pre-contract with SuperSport‚ but he has committed to us until the end of the season‚” Barker confirmed.

“We are a club that are happy if we can create opportunities for players to improve their lives and go on to bigger things.

“We are happy for him‚ he has shown great character in promising us that he is here to stay [until the end of the season] and help us achieve what we want to achieve.

“I said to him he can leave Stellenbosch and leave a legacy after helping us get promoted‚ be the club’s top goalscorer and help us retain our status. So he can leave with a big heart.”

Rayners provided the assist for Waseem Isaacs’ winning goal on Friday night as Stellenbosch claimed a vital 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Baroka FC that moved them up to 11th and four points clear of the drop-zone.

“I was proud of the players to come out and grind a massive win for us‚” Barker said.

“People must understand the context‚ it is back-to-back wins that gets us to 21 points‚ four points clear of Baroka and one step closer to where we want to be.”

Stellenbosch are next in action at home to another struggling side‚ Polokwane City‚ where victory would be another giant step towards survival.

READ MORE:

Orlando Pirates make it three for the coach

Orlando Pirates completed a week that no one will deny belonged to them by beating Highlands Park 3-1 through two quick goals by Thembinkosi Lorch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Leaders Kaizer Chiefs exposed again in Thohoyandou

Kaizer Chiefs are eating this elephant piece by piece but there are minor flaws in the grand plan of coach Ernst Middendorp.
Sport
1 day ago

Man City and Spurs drop vital points

Pep Guardiola's 49th birthday celebrations went flat as Fernandinho's late own goal forced Manchester City to settle for a 2-2 draw with Crystal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  4. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa sends message of condolence to PSL chairman ... Soccer
  5. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  2. ‘Oom Rampotjane’ calls the rugby games in Setswana News
  3. Kaizer Chiefs held by Black Leopards in Thohoyandou Soccer
  4. Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink hopes to sign quality striker during ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns edge past SuperSport to cut Kaizer Chiefs' lead to seven points Soccer
  6. 'I was fired at least seven times this week' - Highlands coach Owen da Gama Soccer
  7. Ruthless Pirates thump Highlands at Orlando Soccer
X