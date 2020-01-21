Soccer

Bafana Bafana face tough Ghana‚ Zimbabwe‚ Ethiopia test in road to 2022 FIFA World Cup

21 January 2020 - 20:39 By Nick Said
Ghana ended Bafana’s dream ahead of the 2006 World Cup‚ and have also already beaten them 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they met in Cape Coast last year.
Ghana ended Bafana’s dream ahead of the 2006 World Cup‚ and have also already beaten them 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they met in Cape Coast last year.
Image: Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana will face all too familiar foes in their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being drawn in a tough Group G at the draw in Cairo on Tuesday.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s side must get past Ghana‚ Khama Billiat’s Zimbabwe and Ethiopia for a place in Qatar‚ with only the pool winner advancing to the final knockout stage of qualifying.

Ghana ended Bafana’s dream ahead of the 2006 World Cup‚ and have also already beaten them 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they met in Cape Coast last year.

They will now continue their rivalry in both qualification tournaments in what will be a fascinating 18 months or so against the Black Stars.

Zimbabwe are another familiar opponent and will provide a stern test with their array of Premier Soccer League stars‚ meaning there will be no mystery between the teams.

And Ethiopia will certainly be no pushover‚ having contributed heavily to Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2014 World Cup when they lost 2-1 in Addis Ababa.

It is a tough road for Bafana‚ but if they escape this group may still be drawn against the likes of a Algeria‚ Senegal or Nigeria in the knockout round for a place in Qatar.

Algeria have what looks an easy group with Djibouti‚ Burkina Faso and Niger‚ so too Senegal‚ who have been given a gentle Group H along with Congo-Brazzaville‚ Namibia and Togo.

Nigeria are in Group H along with Cape Verde Islands‚ Central African Republic and Liberia‚ while one of Cameroon and Ivory Coast will be eliminated at this stage after they were drawn together in Group D along with Mozambique and Malawi.

The qualifiers will get under way in October‚ with the pool stage completed 12 months later.

SA to find out their World Cup fate in Cairo on Tuesday night

SA will find out their 2022 FIFA World Cup fate in Cairo on Tuesday night but yet another change in the African football calendar means it is not an ...
Sport
12 hours ago

The draw:

Group A

  • Algeria
  • Burkina Faso
  • Niger
  • Djibouti

Group B

  • Tunisia
  • Zambia
  • Mauritania
  • Equatorial Guinea

Group C

  • Nigeria
  • Cape Verde Islands
  • Central African Republic
  • Liberia

Group D

  • Cameroon
  • Ivory Coast
  • Mozambique
  • Malawi

   

Group E

  • Mali
  • Uganda
  • Kenya
  • Rwanda

  Group F

  • Egypt
  • Gabon
  • Libya
  • Angola

  Group G

  • Ghana
  • South Africa
  • Zimbabwe
  • Ethiopia

  Group H

  • Senegal
  • Congo-Brazzaville
  • Namibia
  • Togo

  Group I

  • Morocco
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Sudan

Group J

  • Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Benin
  • Madagascar
  • Tanzania

READ MORE:

Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana programme turned on its head by Caf changes

Bafana Bafana’s programme for 2020 has been turned on its head after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) decided to change the entire ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ruthless Pirates thump Highlands at Orlando

Orlando Pirates completed a week that no one will deny it belonged to them by beating Highlands Park 3-1 through two quick goals by Thembinkosi Lorch ...
Sport
3 days ago

'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract negotiations almost concluded

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an update on negotiations with the club by declaring that 80 percent of his contract has been ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  2. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  3. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  4. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X