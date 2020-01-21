Soccer

Baroka FC confident coach Dylan Kerr will have his work permit by Sunday

21 January 2020 - 12:24 By Nick Said
Image: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Baroka FC are confident that they will have coach Dylan Kerr on the bench for their crucial Absa Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Englishman Kerr has had to be a frustrated spectator in the stands as he waits for his work permit‚ despite his appointment having been announced some three weeks ago.

During that time players have arrived at other clubs‚ been signed and made their debuts‚ but Kerr has had to watch the action from the stands‚ unable to take his place in the dug-out.

But Baroka spokesman Richard Mashabane has told TimesLIVE that they are sure the paperwork will be completed by the time they face Maritzburg‚ in search of a crucial three points to avoid relegation.

“He will be on the bench‚ his work permit is almost done.

"We are very confident that he will have it by Sunday‚” Mashabane said.

It remains a mystery why Kerr’s paperwork is taking so long‚ with others getting theirs within days or‚ at worst‚ a week.

Bidvest Wits announced the signing of Cameroon striker Bienvenu Eva Nga on January 15‚ and that same night be made his debut.

While they certainly started his work permit application before making the announcement‚ it was done within a week.

Stellenbosch FC captured Ovidy Karuru from AmaZulu and within days of the opening of the transfer window‚ had him registered with his work permit to play against Bloemfontein Celtic on January 7.

Long waits for work permits used to be an issue in the Premier Soccer League but clubs can now use a third-party company to fast-track the process through Home Affairs.

Kerr has already had a successful work permit application once‚ he was in charge of Black Leopards last season before leaving the club to look after his terminally ill mother‚ Gloria Jean‚ who passed away in September.

Baroka are languishing fourth-bottom of the Absa Premiership‚ but only on goal-difference as they are one of four clubs at the foot of the table on 17 points.

