Pule Ekstein has been granted his wish to stay in Europe after signing an 18-month contract with Azerbaijan side Sabail‚ the club has confirmed.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was surprisingly axed by former club Sabah‚ also in Azerbaijan‚ despite a solid first six months of the season as their new coach Željko Sopić did not see him as a part of his plans.

Ekstein was caught off-guard by his release‚ but has found a new home within a month and now faces a relegation battle with the side struggling at the foot of the table‚ though only a single point behind Sabah.

Ironically‚ one of his three league goals this season was for Sabah against Sabail in November.