22 January 2020 - 14:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Yahya Jabrane of Wydad shoves Ricardo Do Nascimento of Sundowns during a Caf Champions League in May 2019 at Loftus.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that defender Ricardo Nascimento will feature in their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Petro de Luanda in Angola on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Nascimento‚ who has not played competitive football in almost a year due to a groin injury‚ has fully recovered and was on the bench when Sundowns faced USM Alger and SuperSport United recently.

“We wanted to give him a run against SuperSport but unfortunately he didn’t get a chance‚" he said.

"It was the same when we played against USM Alger.

"We have to introduce him at some stage soon because he is very important for us.”

The Brazilian's availability will give Mosimane a selection poser as Motjeka Madisha and Mosa Lebusa struck a solid partnership in central defence in his absence.

“I have to make a plan as to where I am going to play him because Madisha and Lebusa have been playing well‚" he said.

"I had a talk with him‚ I think in Angola he will play but I don’t know if he will last for 90 minutes.

"I wanted him in the game against SuperSport to give us height at the back because they have tall players like Thamsanqa Gabuza and Evans Rusike.

"He took Wayne Arendse out of the team who played well against USM Alger‚ but you need to have cover because we are playing every three days.”

Sundowns are looking for a win against Petro de Luanda in their own backyard‚ who they beat 3-0 at Loftus in November to almost cement a top place finish in Group C.

Sundowns are top of the log with ten points from four matches after three wins and they booked their place in the quarterfinals with two games to spare.

