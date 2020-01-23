Pitso Mosimane named coach of the month while Gift Motupa claims player accolade

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named Absa Premiership coach for December at the Premier Soccer League's headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.

Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa got the nod for Premiership player of month for the same period.

Also winning in December was Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic‚ who won the goal of the month for December for the first goal he scored against Bloemfontein Celtic en route to a hat-trick in a match his side won 5-3 in Durban.

While Motupa and Nurkovic were at the Premier Soccer League offices in Parktown to receive their awards‚ Mosimane was not available as he is away with his team in Angola.

Sundowns face Angola side Petro de Luanda in the penultimate Caf Champions League group match on Saturday.

Mosimane's Brazilians remain seven points behind leaders Chiefs on the domestic front and they are chasing a record 10th Premiership title.

Motupa and Nurkovic have scored 15 goals between them in the league‚ with the former scoring five for Wits while Nurkovic has found the back of the net 10 times in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League.