Soccer

PSL charges Doutie and Goss with misconduct after alleged assault of match official

23 January 2020 - 17:41 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The Bidvest Wits duo are starring a four-match ban in their faces.
The Bidvest Wits duo are starring a four-match ban in their faces.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits' attempts to catch up with leaders Kaizer Chiefs were dealt a blow after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) instituted misconduct charges against goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and winger Sameehg Doutie on Thursday.

The two key players have been charged for an alleged assault on referee Masixole Bambiso during a heated Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City last weekend where the Students lost 2-0 away from home.

If found guilty‚ Goss and Doutie are likely to miss up to four matches during a crucial stage in the league run-in‚ which is a huge blow to coach Gavin Hunt who still has ambitions of catching up with pacesetters Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

In November‚ Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola was suspended by the league’s disciplinary committee after he was found guilty of manhandling referee Abongile Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Chiefs.

The ban was later overturned by the SA Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board who reduced the sentence to four matches‚ arguing that Makola was guilty of a lesser charge of unsportsmanlike conduct.

READ MORE:

Pitso Mosimane named coach of the month while Gift Motupa claims player accolade

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named Absa Premiership coach for December at the Premier Soccer League's headquarters in Parktown on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Surprise Ralani humbled by teammates who view him as the soul of Cape Town City

There is a consistent theme being trotted out by Cape Town City players over the past few weeks suggesting that the heart‚ soul and inspiration of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Baroka FC confident coach Dylan Kerr will have his work permit by Sunday

Baroka FC are confident that they will have coach Dylan Kerr on the bench for their crucial Absa Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Andile Jali: 'It's unbelievable' Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. Jonty Rhodes on privilege: 'I literally was competing only with the white ... Cricket
  4. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  5. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana face tough Ghana‚ Zimbabwe‚ Ethiopia test in road to 2022 FIFA ... Soccer
  2. SuperSport cast in the unusual role of being both hunters and the hunted Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic: 'We’re prepared to fight all the way for ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Nurkovic thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans as he bags goal of the month award Soccer
  5. Josef Zinnbauer continues to fine-tune his Orlando Pirates machine Soccer
  6. Closer look at Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup path Soccer
  7. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki looks for positives after 2022 World Cup draw Soccer
X