WATCH | Nurkovic thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans as he bags goal of the month award

The striker with an eye for goals has scored 10 league goals in 15 league outings this season

23 January 2020 - 13:37 By Ofentse Ratsie
Samir Nurkovic is in red-hot form for log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The awards just keep coming at Kaizer Chiefs this season after Samir Nurkovic bagged the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for December for his strike against Bloemfontein Celtic last month.

The razor-sharp marksman follows closely in the footsteps of his teammate Dumsani Zuma who won the same award a month ago.

"It was a great assist from Lebogang Manyama.

"It takes a lot of hard work to build an understanding like that with your teammates‚ " he said.

Nurkovic scored a hat-trick in Chiefs’ 5-3 league win in Durban over Celtic on December 7 and his award-winning strike came in that game.

The Serb has been credited for his contribution a few times this season and in addition to the accolade he received on Thursday‚ he has also been the man of the match on four occasions.

"When the ball came‚ I had to think quick and went to beat the goalkeeper at his near post and it all worked out well‚" he said.

The 27 year-old said he is grateful for the unwavering support he has received from the Amakhosi supporters since his arrival in Naturena.

"I want to thank the fans for voting for me for this Goal of the Month.

"It shows that they appreciate what we are doing as players.

"I also give credit to my teammates‚" Nurkovic said.

The striker with an eye for goals has scored 10 league goals in 15 league outings this season.

