Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to maintain their place at the summit of the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) standings when they take on struggling Kaizer Chiefs at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday.

Sundowns cannot afford to drop points for the second successive weekend as they lead second-placed Bidvest Wits by just one point while third-placed Orlando Pirates‚ who are five points adrift‚ are also closing in.

Sundowns and Chiefs meet with the young Brazilians looking return to winning ways after they lost 3-1 to Chippa United at Dobsonville Stadium last weekend while the junior Amakhosi have ambitions of solidifying a place in the top eight.

Sundowns have been impressive so far this season where they have led the pack for most part of the season and they remain one of the favourites to be crowned champions at the end of the season.

Chiefs have often struggled and they are 17 points behind Sundowns on the log standings making them outsiders to win the league unless they dramatically change their fortunes during their remaining matches.

The weekend’s action in Soshanguve starts with a clash between Polokwane City and Chippa United to be followed by a clash between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Elsewhere on Saturday‚ Maritzburg United will take on Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium while Black Leopards will welcome Highlands Park at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda.

On Sunday‚ Bidvest Wits and defending champions Bloemfontein Celtic will play in the first match with the anticipated clash between Sundowns and Chiefs completing the programme.

Elsewhere on Sunday‚ Golden Arrows will host Stellenbosch FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont while Cape Town City will visit AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

With ten rounds of fixtures remaining this season‚ there is still a lot to play for because teams that finish in the top eight will qualify for the Diski Shield which is a knockout competition.