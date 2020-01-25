Security measures tightened at Durban stadium for Chiefs-Arrows clash

Security measures have been tightened at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium for Saturday’s PSL clash between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they and other security agencies would be on high alert during the match, adding that planning between the SAPS, security clusters and the PSL had been ongoing for weeks.

“A proactive approach, which resulted in good successful previously games, has been adopted for this event. SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of match tickets. SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets,” police said in a statement.

“Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability. Spectators and soccer fans with valid tickets are urged to come early, as the gates will be open at 12.30pm,” they added.

They warned that pitch invasions would not be tolerated and that no alcohol would be allowed inside the stadium. Firearms, bottles and sharp instruments such as knives would also be prohibited.

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Moses Mabhida stadium was the site of ugly scenes in April 2018 when violence erupted after Free State Stars beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup semifinal. Unhappy Chiefs supporters stormed the pitch, starting fires, hurling chairs and assaulting security guards.

Police were forced to fire teargas and stun grenades to quell the violence, which resulted in an estimated R2.6m damage to the stadium.

Eighteen people were injured in the fracas for which nine people were convicted.