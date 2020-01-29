Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs stars Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi extend contracts at Naturena

29 January 2020 - 14:13 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bernard Parker has been with Kaizer Chiefs since July 2011.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that former Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker and Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have extended their contracts at Naturena.

Parker joined Amakhosi in 2011 from FC Twente in Holland and has extended his stay with the club by one season until June next year.

Akpeyi's recent form and elevation to the Chiefs No1 jersey has earned himself a two-year contract extension to 2022.

Parker is one of the longest serving members of the current team together with Willard Katsande.

Akpeyi's contract extension will raise questions marks over the future of  previous No1 Itumeleng Khune, who has not seen much action this season despite fully recovering from a shoulder injury that led to the signing of the Nigerian.

Daniel Akpeyi has been the first choice keeper since the start of the season.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“We are pleased to announce that Bernard Parker's contract has been extended by one season ending in June 2021.

"Daniel Akpeyi, who joined Chiefs in January 2019 has earned himself a two-year contract extension to June 2022,” said Chiefs, who are vying for their first Absa Premiership title since 2015.

Long-time leaders Chiefs remain top of the league standings with 45 points after 19 matches and they are ten-points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns have played one match less and they have been nipping at Chiefs' heels with the assistance of SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits, who are challenging for Caf Champions League places for next season.

