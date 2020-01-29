Kaizer Chiefs stars Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi extend contracts at Naturena

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday that former Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker and Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have extended their contracts at Naturena.

Parker joined Amakhosi in 2011 from FC Twente in Holland and has extended his stay with the club by one season until June next year.

Akpeyi's recent form and elevation to the Chiefs No1 jersey has earned himself a two-year contract extension to 2022.

Parker is one of the longest serving members of the current team together with Willard Katsande.

Akpeyi's contract extension will raise questions marks over the future of previous No1 Itumeleng Khune, who has not seen much action this season despite fully recovering from a shoulder injury that led to the signing of the Nigerian.