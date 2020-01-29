Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward's mansion attacked by angry fans

Police are investigating an attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by people in hoods.

A video posted on social media showed the group gathered outside the house in Cheshire chanting threats towards Woodward and throwing red flares over the gate.

British media reported that neither Woodward, 48, nor his family were home.

"At around 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 January, Cheshire police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.