Soccer

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward's mansion attacked by angry fans

During their recent Premier League defeat at home to Burnley, some United fans could be heard singing a song about Ed Woodward and the Glazer family burning on a fire

29 January 2020 - 11:49 By Reuters
A security guard stands in the driveway where a Cheshire Police Crime Scene Investigation van has parked at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the village of Lower Peover near Knutsford, northwest England, on January 29, 202.
A security guard stands in the driveway where a Cheshire Police Crime Scene Investigation van has parked at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the village of Lower Peover near Knutsford, northwest England, on January 29, 202.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Police are investigating an attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by people in hoods.

A video posted on social media showed the group gathered outside the house in Cheshire chanting threats towards Woodward and throwing red flares over the gate.

British media reported that neither Woodward, 48, nor his family were home.

"At around 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 January, Cheshire police were notified of an incident of criminal damage that had taken place earlier this evening with a large group targeting a property in the Nether Peover area," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.

A general view shows the intercom unit with red spray paint defacing it at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
A general view shows the intercom unit with red spray paint defacing it at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

"Thankfully no-one was harmed, and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved".

United are fifth in the Premier League, 33 points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool, and Woodward has been the target of blame from the fans for the club's recent struggles.

United said any fan found guilty of a crime or of trespassing at the property would be banned for life.

"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack," the club said in a statement.

A Cheshire Police Crime Scene Investigation unit arrives at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
A Cheshire Police Crime Scene Investigation unit arrives at the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

At recent games, United fans have chanted against Woodward and the club's American owners, the Glazer family.

Woodward, an accountant and investment banker, first entered the world of football when he advised the Glazer family on their takeover of the club in 2005.

Some United supporters blame the club's declining performance on the cost of servicing debt it has carried since the Glazers acquired it. 

READ MORE:

Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits and Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have been ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world by The International Federation of Football History & Statistics ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Embattled AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic adamant his job is not on the line

Basement dwellers AmaZulu have not won a game in 2020 but coach Josef Vukusic is confident that his job is not on the line.
Sport
1 day ago

Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal

Ernst Middendorp has described the football dished out by his table-topping Kaizer Chiefs in their last-gasp 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  5. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...

Related articles

  1. Four bust selling fake tickets to Chiefs vs Arrows game at Moses Mabhida South Africa
  2. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Kgatlana becomes latest Banyana player to reap the benefit of FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town coach will quit the club even if they are promoted to PSL Soccer
  5. Clinton Larsen hopeful struggling Polokwane will beat relegation Soccer
  6. Why AmaZulu coach Vukusic doesn’t care how many goals Ntuli scores this season Soccer
  7. 'I was getting emotional,' says Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule Soccer
X