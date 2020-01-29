Soccer

PODCAST TRAILER | Kaizer Chiefs 50th Anniversary Tribute (feat. Lebogang Manyama)

29 January 2020 - 09:31 By Sbu Mjikeliso
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on September 28 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SportsLIVE podcast brings you a tribute episode to the 50th anniversary of Kaizer Chiefs' formation. 

In the full episode, coming up next week, we visit the founding years of the club, from the Orlando Pirates breakaway to its inimitable PRO, Ewert “The Lip” Nene. We also chatted to one of the current Chiefs generation, Lebogang Manyama, who is part of the team looking to add to the Amakhosi legacy.

