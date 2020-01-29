Soccer

The fans return to Orlando Stadium as Zinnbauer's Pirates machine starts to purr

Pirates face Chippa United in Port Elizabeth in their next outing on Saturday

29 January 2020 - 15:25 By Sazi Hadebe
Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.
Image: BackpagePix

The fans are starting to return to Orlando Stadium in numbers and Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is pleased that the club's run of good results has been rewarded by some noticeably improved attendances in recent matches.

Pirates have chalked up four consecutive league victories at Orlando since the German mentor's arrival last month and while the purple patch has been well received by the Bucs faithful, the club's next few matches could offer insight into the direction Zinnbauer is taking the side.

“I must thank the support and it's great,” said the German coach.

“There were a lot of supporters in the stadium (when Pirates faced AmaZulu at Orlando on Saturday) and their support was great.

“Even after the game it was there, during the game they were great until we got the (winner) goal.

“They push us. Yes I think the supporters and team they have a good game together.

“We need the supporters to back us and the supporters need good games.

“We need to create good chances and score as many goals and I think when we have three or four goals it’s better for us.

“The possibilities are there and yes we have to take our chances but (against AmaZulu) we made one goal and I hope in the next weeks it will be much better.”

Pirates face Chippa United in Port Elizabeth in their next outing on Saturday and then they have another equally tricky date away from home against Black Leopards.

They return to Johannesburg to host traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs in what should be a blockbuster Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on February 29. The matches do get any easier as Pirates then have Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and BidVest Wits after that.

But  Zinnbauer insisted that they are not looking beyond their next game.

“We look always for the next game not for the two or three games,” said the Bucs coach.

“We look at our next opponent and look at the system.

“We look at where is the best position in my team and then we hope we make a good performance to get the next three points.”

While not completely ruling out the possibility of making a signing in this transfer window, Zinnbauer said he was content with his squad.

“We have a good squad and the market at the moment is open yes, but we’re happy with the squad at the moment,” he said.

“It’s not a time in which we can search and get a new player.

“But we have time, maybe something will happen because with football anything is possible.”

READ MORE:

Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits and Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have been ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world by The International Federation of Football History & Statistics ...
Sport
1 day ago

Embattled AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic adamant his job is not on the line

Basement dwellers AmaZulu have not won a game in 2020 but coach Josef Vukusic is confident that his job is not on the line.
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal

Ernst Middendorp has described the football dished out by his table-topping Kaizer Chiefs in their last-gasp 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  5. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered

Related articles

  1. Four bust selling fake tickets to Chiefs vs Arrows game at Moses Mabhida South Africa
  2. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  3. Kgatlana becomes latest Banyana player to reap the benefit of FIFA Women’s ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town coach will quit the club even if they are promoted to PSL Soccer
  5. Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward's mansion attacked by angry fans Soccer
  6. Willard Katsande pens a new one-year deal at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs stars Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi extend contracts at ... Soccer
  8. SA chasing Fifa World Cup qualification on two fronts Soccer
X