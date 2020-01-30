Kaizer Chiefs clarifies popular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's contract situation

Popular Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune still has more than a year remaining in his contract and the club says his future at Naturena was never up for discussion.

Chiefs confirmed to TimesLIVE that the 32-year-old Khune's contract comes up for renewal at the end of the 2021 season and the club has an option to extend the agreement beyond that.

This will come as a relief to millions of Chiefs fans as Khune's role at Naturena suddenly came under scrutiny after the club announced on Tuesday that Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi had extended his contract.

The waters were further muddied by claims that his contract would be up for renewal at the end of this season in May.

Akpeyi's recent form and elevation to the Chiefs No1 jersey in Khune's absence has earned him a two-year contract extension to 2022.

Khune has suffered several injury setbacks in the last few years but he's always managed to reclaim the No1 shirt each time he's recovered.

He has recovered from the backside muscle strain he suffered making a save in an Absa Premiership clash against Baroka FC on September 28 last year but coach Ernst Middendorp has kept faith with Akpeyi.

Chiefs also confirmed striker Leonardo Castro and midfielder George Maluleka are having ongoing discussions with the club over the renewal of their contracts.

Their contracts come up for renewal at the end of this season but they are expected to stay on at Naturena.