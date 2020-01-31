Soccer

Bongani Zungu on the verge of joining Spanish club Mallorca

31 January 2020 - 13:41 By Nick Said
Bongani Zungu is on the verge of playing in La Liga.
Image: Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana star midfielder Bongani Zungu is on the verge of a move to Spanish La Liga side Mallorca.

Zungu arrived in Spain on Thursday to complete negotiations for the proposed move which will initially be a six-month loan and an option to buy him outright for a reported €5m (R81m) from Amiens SC in France.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder was seen as a key figure at Amiens, but has been in and out of the side this campaign where he has made just seven starts in Ligue 1 for the struggling club this season.

His most recent appearance was at the weekend in a 2-1 away loss to Brest.

Mallorca, who were promoted to the Spanish top-flight last season, have found the adjustment tough and they currently sit one place above the relegation zone.

Should the loan deal go through, Zungu will become the seventh South African to play in the Spanish top-flight after Quinton Fortune (Atlético Madrid), Benni McCarthy (Celta Vigo), Tsepo Masilela (Getafe), Nasief Morris (Recreativo Huelva, Racing Santander), Sizwe Motaung and David Nyathi (both Tenerife).

