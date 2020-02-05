Soccer

Sundowns to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League

05 February 2020 - 20:51 By Nick Said
Record eight-time winners Ahly will be desperate for revenge after Sundowns handed them a 5-0 hiding in Pretoria that was the worst defeat in the club’s illustrious history.
Image: TWITTER/ mamelodi sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of this year’s CAF Champions League in a repeat of last year’s tie at this stage that The Brazilians won convincingly 5-1 on aggregate.

And if they get through that tie‚ there is the potential for yet another meeting with nemesis Wydad Casablanca after the draw was conducted for the Last 4 as well on Wednesday.

But Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will have a plan against a side he knows plenty about‚ and should not fear despite their star pedigree.

Should sundowns adavance they will face the winners of the tie between Moroccans Wydad Casablanca and Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel in the semifinals.

That means they avoid back-to-back winners Esperance of Tunisia‚ who face a quarterfinal with Egyptian side Zamalek‚ with the victor in that tie going on to meet either Raja Casablanca or TP Mazembe in the semifinals.

The quarterfinal ties will be played February 28-29 and March 6-7‚ with the semifinals set for May 1-2 and May 8-9.

The final will be staged at a neutral venue in a onf-off tie for the first time on May 29.

CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw:

  • Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
  • Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
  • Zamalek (Egypt) vs Esperance (Tunisia)
  • Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
  • CAF Champions League semifinal draw:  
  • Raja Casablanca/TP Mazembe vs Zamalek/Esperance
  • Wydad Casablanca/Etoile du Sahel vs Al Ahly/Mamelodi Sundowns

