Chippa coach Norman Mapeza wants PSL players to learn from European counterparts

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is rubbing his hands at the thought of a run in the Nedbank Cup after his side ousted defending champions TS Galaxy on Wednesday, but the hard task-master was not completely satisfied with the comprehensive 3-0 win.

Galaxy became the third holder of SA’s FA Cup in a row to be ousted from the competition in the first round, after SuperSport United in 2018 and Free State Stars last year, as goals from Ruzaigh Gamildien and Augustine Kwem (two) in the second half sealed their fate.

Chippa were deserved winners on a wet night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, their first win in five games that Mapeza hopes will give them some momentum in the league, even if he admits he was still not satisfied with some of their play.

"It is decision-making and the passing. We were supposed to play one-touch and did not, so it is frustration. [PSL] footballers should watch games on TV and learn from those guys in Europe, because it will make our jobs easier,” Mapeza said.