Passion FC: The semi-professional team not afraid to dream big

In just two years, they have managed to secure Carling Black Label and Puma as their title and kit sponsors respectively - despite campaigning in a league that is not televised and where its clubs are not obliged to pay salaries to staff or players.

Passion FC has a CEO, an office with full-time administrators and a general manager - and they pay their players’ salaries on time.

It's little wonder then that the Carolina-based team are among eight sides out of more than 400 from the SA Football Association (Safa) amateur structures countrywide who have managed to qualify for the last-32 round of the R7m Nedbank Cup.

So how did they do it?

“Look, relationships are created, and you work on your relationship after creating it. The achievements did not come automatically,” owner-chairman Tshabangu, 33, told TimesLIVE.

“When we presented to Carling Black Label, they liked our vision and mission and decided to come on board. It’s not only Carling Black Label and Puma - there are other companies also we are talking to. There are local mining companies who have said to us, 'We want to come and work with you next year.'”

Tshabangu is an attorney based in Pretoria and runs a law firm with offices in Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Nelspruit. He frequently travels between Carolina and Pretoria to attend to Passion FC matters, and relies on fellow legal eagle Lucas Mudau as the club’s CEO to run the day-to-day operations at the Coal City Boys.

“We don’t call ourselves a football club; we are an institution. We don’t call our games 'matches'; we call them 'events' that need to be planned,” said Mudau.