Soccer

Wits vs Leopards match called off due to inclement weather

06 February 2020 - 20:40 By Marc Strydom At Bidvest Stadium
Bidvest Wits players warm-up in rain before their match was abandoned.
Bidvest Wits players warm-up in rain before their match was abandoned.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Absa Premiership fixture between Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night was called off due to a lightning storm.

Rules concerning safety of players do not allow a game to continue when lightning is near a stadium.

Previously, once a storm had moved away the match officials would make a decision on the game continuing.

The new Fifa rules prescribe an actual radius in kilometres that the lightning must be from the stadium.

On Thursday the storm remained all round Bidvest Stadium as first the game was delayed to 7.40pm, then 8pm, then called off.

This might present a small challenge to the Premier Soccer League in rescheduling this fixture as fifth-placed Wits are already lagging behind the other matches played in the league on just 15 games, as much as five less as some other sides.

Thursday night's matchup against 14th-placed Leopards was to have been a catchup game.

READ MORE:

Vaal coach Nkoane taunts Komphela: 'His English will not be playing football on the day'

Fourth-tier Vaal University of Technology FC (VUT) might be from the lowest league among the sides left in the Nedbank Cup last-32‚ but that did not ...
Sport
2 days ago

Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks

Ernst Middendorp has said that Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Khama Billiat was handed to the club’s medical staff in late December‚ with the message not to ...
Sport
1 day ago

It's ka-ching for Durban as Africa's first World Football Summit rolls into town

Durban is set to host Africa’s first World Football Summit next month, a lucrative event with a projected economic impact of nearly R195m
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I ... Cricket
  2. Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks Soccer
  3. Middendorp cannot guarantee Chiefs stars Billiat‚ Khune and Akumu game time ... Soccer
  4. 'SA must understand how the North Africans play‚' says Mosimane Soccer
  5. Sundowns' likely opponents in Wednesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw Soccer

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?

Related articles

  1. Chippa coach Norman Mapeza wants PSL players to learn from European counterparts Soccer
  2. Madisha can push Bafana captain Hlatshwayo for national place‚ says Sundowns ... Soccer
  3. Who will replace in-form Mhango in Pirates' tricky cup clash against Wits? Soccer
  4. Thabo Nodada wants to add Nedbank Cup to his collection of trophies Soccer
  5. Sundowns to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the CAF ... Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane warns Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Soccer
  7. Jomo Sono on the standard of officiating in the NFD: 'You can smack a referee' Soccer
X