Soccer

WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates

08 February 2020 - 13:49 By Marc Strydom
Jomo Sono, owner and coach of Jomo Cosmos, during a Nedbank Cup press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Tuesday, February 4.
Jomo Sono, owner and coach of Jomo Cosmos, during a Nedbank Cup press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Tuesday, February 4.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates great Jomo Sono has advised his nephew, Rulani Mokwena, to stay on at the Buccaneers and learn from their current head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Then assistant coach Mokwena took over, following the bombshell departure of Milutin Sredojevic three games into the season, as Pirates’ caretaker coach. The 34-year-old — acknowledged as a coaching prodigy for the future — struggled for results.

On December 10 Pirates appointed Zinnbauer, who has won six and drawn one of seven games. In that time, Mokwena has disappeared from Pirates’ bench, with Bucs saying at one stage he had taken leave, while other reports have had the assistant coach on training courses in Europe.

Jomo Cosmos owner Sono — brother of Mokwena’s father, another ex-Bucs legend, Julius ‘KK’ Sono — was asked in an interview on Robert Marawa’s internet-based Marawa TV, what his advice would be on the young coach’s next project.

“I think his next project is to stay next to the German [Zinnbauer] and learn. That’s it” Sono said.

As an assistant coach, Marawa asked?

“Ja. He should stay there,” Sono responded.

“I think, my own opinion — it was too early. I wished him the best of luck. But I thought it was too early.

“Pirates is too big. He needs to be groomed properly. Because, you know, at that age you end up having a problem because you want to prove so much.

“You also want to prove that yimi yimi the boss (I am the boss), izwi lami elokugcina (my word is the last). You know, when you are young you also want to do that.

“When a player does something like this, you think he doesn’t want to respect you because you are nearly his age.

“You know, you become so aggressive. You drop right players for sneezing. And you say, no, out of the team.

“So I thought, he’s got potential. Big, big potential. But I thought he was thrown in the deep end too early.

“You know, too early they pushed him there, and I think it took its toll on him.

“But he must stay as an assistant coach. That’s my advice. Stay closer to that guy — he can learn from him.

“The guy has coached in Europe. We want out players to go to Europe. So stay next to him.

“Don’t be embarrassed — you were a caretaker coach and that’s it. The whole country knows — you were a caretaker coach. It’s a temporary thing. So, go back to your [previous] position.”

Pirates’ second assistant, Fadlu Davids, has been the technical staff member present on Bucs’ bench next to Zinnbauer since the German’s arrival.

Pirates meet Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE

Pule reveals what Zinnbauer told his Pirates players to inspire the side's revival

Vincent Pule has revealed what Josef Zinnbauer told his Orlando Pirates players to inspire the side to a spectacular revival since the German coach ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mosimane says Mokwena left with the Sundowns 'classified book' when he joined Pirates

Orlando Pirates have Pitso Mosimane’s “classified book”‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach said ahead of his team’s Absa Premiership clash against the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I ... Cricket
  2. Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks Soccer
  3. Oscarine Masuluke scores winning penalty as Sporting advance to Nedbank Cup ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane warns Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. Jomo Sono on the standard of officiating in the NFD: 'You can smack a referee' Soccer

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X