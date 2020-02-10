'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over Gift Motupa

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has directed veiled criticism at his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane after his comments about the Clever Boys' star striker Gift Motupa.

Mosimane has never hidden his admiration for Wits' leading goal scorer and Hunt said the player has lost focus as the attention intensified.

Wits worked around the clock to keep Motupa away from free-spending Sundowns during the January transfer window and reportedly turned down a R22m offer for the 25-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC man.

“Obviously it is important to keep Gift,” said Hunt when asked how Wits managed to hold on to their best player during the transfer window.

“I saw a report in the paper today that is really disturbing from another coach about our player, about us turning down a certain amount of money,” said Hunt in a veiled reference to Mosimane.

“It’s a disgrace you know. That thing should never be like that.”