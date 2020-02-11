Soccer

Jomo Sono on new Pirates signing Zungu: 'He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba'

11 February 2020 - 14:54 By Marc Strydom
Nkanyiso Zungu tackles Lebogang Manyama before he signed for Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.
Nkanyiso Zungu tackles Lebogang Manyama before he signed for Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ new signing Nkanyiso Zungu is the best left-footed player and best passer of the ball in South Africa‚ Jomo Sono has professed in a glowing review of his former player.

Zungu (24) played 13 matches for Jomo Cosmos‚ the GladAfrica Championship team owned and coached by Pirates great Sono‚ in the second half of the 2017-18 season‚ after signing for Ezenkosi that campaign from AmaZulu.

The midfielder was sold to Stellenbosch FC‚ and played 30 matches as the Cape side won promotion to the top flight in 2018-19‚ then 16 more in the first half of their first season in the Absa Premiership this campaign.

Sono went as far as to say Zungu reminds him of former Mamelodi Sundowns passing legends Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“I think‚ in my own opinion‚ firstly‚ I didn’t want him to go. He’s one player I love so much‚” Sono said of the midfielder‚ who has arrived at the Buccaneers carrying an injury.

“He’s the best passer of the ball in this country. He can play a pass over 30‚ 40 yards. He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“He’s the best left-footed player in this country. He’s got good physique. He works very hard. He’s skilful as well – he can go past people.

“You know‚ dead ball situations I used to send him to hammer them.

“I think for Pirates‚ for me‚ this is the best signing they’ve had this season.”

With his impressive performances under coach Steve Barker at Stellenbosch‚ Zungu appeared to put behind him some apparent early off-field disciplinary issues that had seemingly affected him at AmaZulu and Cosmos.

Pirates lost their first game in eight in the league and cup under new coach Josef Zinnbauer‚ though on penalties (3-2)‚ in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last-32 thriller against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium‚ which ended 3-3 after extra time.

READ MORE:

Mosimane gets his wish as cup draw pits Sundowns against Vaal University of Technology

Mamelodi Sundowns will face giant-killers Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw after coach Pitso Mosimane got his wish.
Sport
19 hours ago

It's the age of anxiety for Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi can win the title, but will they be fit for Caf travails?
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs to appeal sanction after Fifa 'ignores' key evidence in 'Dax' matter

Kaizer Chiefs are to appeal the sanction handed down by Fifa in the matter involving Madagascan forward Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer
  2. From earning R6,000 to R60,000 a month at Chiefs - how Dax's dream turned into ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs grit out cup win against bottom team in the NFD Soccer
  5. Mosimane gets his wish as cup draw pits Sundowns against Vaal University of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Related articles

  1. Bucs boss JZ doesn't scare Hunt Sport
  2. Chiefs coach Middendorp says the fruits of Billiat’s rest are there to see Soccer
  3. I needed more time at Arsenal, says ex-coach Unai Emery Soccer
  4. Middendorp on Khune and Akpeyi: 'Actually‚ I don’t want to make a decision now' Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp satisfied with the debut of Anthony Akumu Soccer
  6. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane voices his frustration with Gastón Sirino Soccer
  7. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer
X