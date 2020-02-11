Soccer

Mosimane after Sundowns drew VUT in Cup: 'We need to be careful of what we asked for'

11 February 2020 - 14:10 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane speaks to the media at PSL Offices in Johannesburg on February 6 2020.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will not rest on their laurels when they face ABC Motsepe League minnows Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 meeting next weekend and coach Pitso Mosimane has no intention of letting his guard down.

Sundowns reached the Last 16 stage after beating tough city rivals SuperSport United 1-0 at the weekend and after that bruising outing‚ Mosimane asked for a kinder draw.

His wish was granted on Monday night when Sundowns were drawn against fourth tier VUT.

Mosimane insisted that they would remain professional in their approach for the game as lower tier sides have caused major upsets in the past.

“We got the Nedbank Cup draw against VUT that we have been asking for‚ a team in the ABC Motsepe League (in Gauteng)‚ and we got it‚” said Mosimane.

“But we need to be careful of what we asked for because you may get the shock of your life.

"If they could eliminate Golden Arrows‚ a team in the PSL‚ then it means they are a good team.

"As much as we think that we got a relief‚ we have to be careful of the teams from the ABC Motsepe League.”

After the win over United‚ where he lost utility player Thapelo Morena to a long-term injury‚ Mosimane lamented the fact that he has been unlucky with draws in cup competitions while ‘other people’ have had it easy.

“We are in the next round and can I have a nice one like other people‚ we have not been that fortunate.

"I have the Champions League and the PSL‚ and I need a team like Amavarara FC or VUT so that I have a breather.”

Before they host VUT‚ Sundowns have a league date with Chippa United at Loftus on Saturday where they will be looking to continue putting pressure on leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

