Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stepped up the psychological warfare and likened rivals Kaizer Chiefs to a student who only has to worry about three courses at tertiary.

Mosimane has waged a relentless verbal war against Premiership leaders Chiefs for months now and he said on Thursday if he were to compare the two sides‚ Sundowns would be a student doing 10 courses while his bitter rivals would only be registered in three or four.

“They (Chiefs) have no excuse‚” said the fiery Mosimane.

“It’s like we are at school‚ I am doing 10 modules and you are doing three or four.

"At the end of the year you must pass because you did less modules than me.

"And remember you have to pass and with distinctions because I am doing 10 modules and the amount of time in studying is not the same.

"Guys‚ you have to pass and there is no excuse.

"The league is in their hands and they must win it‚ you can’t fail to do it.”