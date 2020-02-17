Amakhosi fans want Itu Khune back after Daniel Akpeyi's performance : 'We need his leadership'

Calls for Itumeleng Khune to return to the field grew louder at the weekend after Kaizer Chiefs' defeat by Maritzburg United.

Amakhosi played against the KwaZulu-Natal team at Johannesburg's FNB stadium, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi's performance did little to impress the fans, who quickly took to Twitter to ask the club's coach, Ernst Middendorp, to “swallow his pride” and put Khune back on.

United cemented their position as the winners through Daylon Claasen, who scored 65 and 66 minutes into the match, pushing Amakhosi's Samir Nurković to attempt to save his team 78 minutes in, though it was too late.

Disappointed by the defeat, Khune encouraged his team to “keep on producing great work” for the club.