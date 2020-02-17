Soccer

Amakhosi fans want Itu Khune back after Daniel Akpeyi's performance : 'We need his leadership'

17 February 2020 - 11:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs fans want Itumeleng Khune back.
Kaizer Chiefs fans want Itumeleng Khune back.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Calls for Itumeleng Khune to return to the field grew louder at the weekend after Kaizer Chiefs' defeat by Maritzburg United.

Amakhosi played against the KwaZulu-Natal team at Johannesburg's FNB stadium, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi's performance did little to impress the fans, who quickly took to Twitter to ask the club's coach, Ernst Middendorp, to “swallow his pride” and put Khune back on.

United cemented their position as the winners through Daylon Claasen, who scored 65 and 66 minutes into the match, pushing Amakhosi's Samir Nurković to attempt to save his team 78 minutes in, though it was too late.

Disappointed by the defeat, Khune encouraged his team to “keep on producing great work” for the club.

This is what Khune's fans had to say:

MORE

Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams

Kaizer Chiefs put their Absa Premiership title credentials in serious doubt when they succumbed to an astonishing Daylon Claasen brace wrapped-up in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor

Itumeleng Khune says Kaizer Chiefs’ teenage shot-stopper Bontle Molefe is his natural goalkeeping successor at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.
Sport
1 day ago

How Kaizer Chiefs will fight Fifa ban

Kaizer Chiefs will argue that their handwriting expert's evidence should not have been dismissed, and that Madagascar's professional league was only ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs stunned again by Maritzburg in potential title blow Soccer
  3. Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane likens Chiefs to a student who's only studying three ... Soccer
  5. Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor Soccer

Latest Videos

Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
Politicians react to SONA 2020
X