“His performance was good‚ it was safe and he kept it easy‚” said Mosimane who also admitted that the 23-year-old still has a lot to learn.

“We kept on talking to him a lot‚ I don’t know if you saw that.

"We were on his case a lot on our side because sometimes he allowed the distance between him and the guy who was going to cross the ball to grow bigger.

"It is positioning and that takes time‚ it is the Anele’s‚ the Langerman’s and Thapelo’s who understand those things because they are experienced but we must give him a break.”

After the match‚ Lukhubeni said he was excited to get a man-of-the-match award in his second start for the Brazilians.

“It was a stupendous moment to get the man-of-the-match accolade for my team and also getting my first goal on my second start.”

If Ngcongca does not respond well to treatment this week‚ Lukhubeni will be in line for his second successive senior start and fourth appearance overall in the colours of the Brazilians.