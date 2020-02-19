Cautious Mosimane intends to tread carefully against Celtic in decisive encounter at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango remains doubtful for Wednesday night's crunch league match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the decisive encounter.

The Uganda international felt stiffness in his hamstring during Sundowns' 3-0 league win against Chippa United on Saturday afternoon and walked off the pitch after 74 minutes as a precaution.

“We took a precautionary measure by replacing him. The doctors have checked him and our head of medical told us that there is a slight concern, but that hasn’t ruled him out of the Celtic match yet,” said Mosimane. “The most important thing for us is not to worsen the injury and lose him for the rest of the league campaign and the Champions League that is coming.

“The doctors feel that he can play (against Celtic), but it is up to him and how he feels. If he feels good, that will be the green light and he will play.

“In our last match (against Chippa) he had a tight hamstring, which always gives him a tough time, but it is always a challenge with goalkeepers with their jumping and all that.”

Equally experienced goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene replaced Onyango in the match against Chippa and if the Ugandan is not fit to play on Wednesday, Mosimane will likely turn to him again.