Cautious Mosimane intends to tread carefully against Celtic in decisive encounter at Loftus
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango remains doubtful for Wednesday night's crunch league match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. He faces a late fitness test ahead of the decisive encounter.
The Uganda international felt stiffness in his hamstring during Sundowns' 3-0 league win against Chippa United on Saturday afternoon and walked off the pitch after 74 minutes as a precaution.
“We took a precautionary measure by replacing him. The doctors have checked him and our head of medical told us that there is a slight concern, but that hasn’t ruled him out of the Celtic match yet,” said Mosimane. “The most important thing for us is not to worsen the injury and lose him for the rest of the league campaign and the Champions League that is coming.
“The doctors feel that he can play (against Celtic), but it is up to him and how he feels. If he feels good, that will be the green light and he will play.
“In our last match (against Chippa) he had a tight hamstring, which always gives him a tough time, but it is always a challenge with goalkeepers with their jumping and all that.”
Equally experienced goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene replaced Onyango in the match against Chippa and if the Ugandan is not fit to play on Wednesday, Mosimane will likely turn to him again.
Looking ahead to Celtic's visit, Mosimane said they have to be patient if they are to cut Kaizer Chiefs' lead at the top to four points and return to second place on the standings.
“Celtic have a good midfield, a good defence that is very strong with aerial strength but more importantly their attack has quick players and when they attack they can put four people inside the box,” he said.
“We need to be patient, play our own game, find opportunities to score. It will be nice if we can score first and early in the game because they will change their plan.
“I am not sure what coach Lehlohonolo Seema has planned for this game, but they normally attack. I saw their game against Highlands Park and they were attacking, but sometimes when teams come to us they are cautious and play more defenders or midfielders.
“They are a team with speedy players on the wing, with striker Ndumiso Mabena the star of the show. Sometimes he even walks without defending, but he scores for them, so why not?
“Lionel Messi does it for Barcelona and he influences their results. If you have a player like that you have to allow him to play to the best of his abilities because he influences some of the results.”