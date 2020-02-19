Soccer

Middendorp intends to field Chiefs players sitting on three yellow cards against Highlands

19 February 2020 - 17:06 By Mpho Koka
Ernst Middendorp with playmaker Lebogang Manyama during a training session at Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on February 19 2020.
Ernst Middendorp with playmaker Lebogang Manyama during a training session at Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on February 19 2020.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Ernst Middendorp says he intends to field all the players sitting on three yellow cards when Kaizer Chiefs face Highlands Park in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs right-back Reeve Frosler‚ center-back Daniel Cardoso and attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama are all on three yellow cards and could be ruled out of next week's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates if they are booked against Highlands.

Middendorp‚ though‚ said he would not prioritise the derby over the Cup match.

“Reeve Frosler‚ Daniel Cardoso and Lebogang Manyama‚ they will all be on the field (against Highlands). They should behave. They should do their normal job.

"They are important‚” said Middendorp.

“Our next performance is the important one and that is on the 22nd of February against Highlands Park. Nothing else!” he said.

Manyama‚ in particular‚ has been a crucial player for Chiefs as their set-piece taker.

The German coach said he trusts in his team’s depth in case the former 2016/2017 PSL Footballer of the Season picks up another yellow card and is ruled out of the derby.

“George Maluleka‚ Bernard Parker‚ Reeve Frosler can do the execution.”

Amakhosi will face Highlands for the third time this season after defeating them home and away in the league in a 3-0 thumping and a thrilling 3-2 entertainer on the opening day of the season.

READ MORE:

SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums

South African superfan Botha Msila attends so many soccer matches around the country that many often wonder how he finances his trips to numerous ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stellenbosch FC were best in January transfer window‚ claims coach Barker

Stellenbosch FC did the best business in the January transfer window when they significantly strengthened the squad for the second half of the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Steve Komphela on the title race: 'It’s going to be hot in the kitchen'

Steve Komphela says the winner of this year’s Premier Soccer League title will be the team with the strongest mind and toughest resolve.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums Soccer
  2. No AB de Villiers in SA squad for T20s against Australia Cricket
  3. WATCH | Porto striker Moussa Marega walks off pitch after racist abuse Soccer
  4. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  5. How Sundowns coach Mosimane will hope to 'benefit' from Chiefs' defeat to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport

Related articles

  1. Mhango credits Pirates strike partner Memela for his free-scoring form Soccer
  2. VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’ Soccer
  3. Steve Komphela on showboating: 'No rule says a player can't step over the ball' Soccer
  4. Percy Tau readies to take on Manchester United Soccer
  5. Eric Tinkler backs Tebogo Tlolane for Bafana call-up Soccer
  6. Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban Sport
  7. Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams Sport
X