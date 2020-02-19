Soccer

Percy Tau readies to take on Manchester United

Percy Tau has the Red Devils in his sights.

19 February 2020 - 06:00 By Mark Gleeson
Percy Tau could feature in Club Brugge's upcoming Europa League match against Manchester United.
Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Percy Tau’s adventures this season have taken him already to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and the Parc des Princes in Paris - and now he has Old Trafford in his sights.

Tau’s Belgian team, Club Brugge, have been drawn against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League. They will host the first leg on Thursday, before going to the UK for the return one week later on February 27.

It is another potential stage for Tau to display his skills, although he is battling to secure a first-team slot after failing to make the starting line-up in Brugge’s last four matches.

After sitting out three successive matches, he was used for much of the second half against Waasland-Beveren on Saturday, as Brugge scored six minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to win 2-1. It helped them keep up a nine-point lead at the top of the league standings.

