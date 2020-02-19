Soccer

Stellenbosch FC were best in January transfer window‚ claims coach Barker

19 February 2020 - 16:00 By Mark Gleeson
Stellenbosch FC will survive relegation under Steve Barker if they maintain their good form.
Stellenbosch FC will survive relegation under Steve Barker if they maintain their good form.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC did the best business in the January transfer window when they significantly strengthened the squad for the second half of the Premier Soccer League season‚ claims coach Steve Barker.

“I thought that this window that we done the best business in the league‚” he says after picking up Zambia international Nathan Sinkala from TP Mazembe Englebert in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Asavela Mbekile after a long sojourn on the sidelines at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

They also picked up Ovidy Karuru from AmaZulu and Granwald Scott from Bidvest Wits without having to pay any transfer fees.

“If you add in the young Tanzanian‚ Ally Msengi‚ whose work permit has now come through‚ who I believe is going to be a really top player going forward‚ then we’ve really added quality and depth to the team.

“Nathan only joined up a few weeks back and already the impact he has had in two matches has been immense‚” added Barker.

The 29-year-old Sinkala was a member of Zambia’s 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning and also had Champions League success with Mazembe‚ as well as played in Europe with Sochaux in France and Grasshoppers Zurich in Switzerland.

Sinkala got the winner last Friday when Stellenbosch beat SuperSport United 1-0 at the Cape Town Stadium.

READ MORE:

SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums

South African superfan Botha Msila attends so many soccer matches around the country that many often wonder how he finances his trips to numerous ...
Sport
1 day ago

Steve Komphela on the title race: 'It’s going to be hot in the kitchen'

Steve Komphela says the winner of this year’s Premier Soccer League title will be the team with the strongest mind and toughest resolve.
Sport
1 day ago

Mhango credits Pirates strike partner Memela for his free-scoring form

Gabadinho Mhango has given credit to strike partner Luvuyo Memela‚ whose service the Orlando Pirates centre-forward says has played a role in his own ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums Soccer
  2. No AB de Villiers in SA squad for T20s against Australia Cricket
  3. WATCH | Porto striker Moussa Marega walks off pitch after racist abuse Soccer
  4. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  5. How Sundowns coach Mosimane will hope to 'benefit' from Chiefs' defeat to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport

Related articles

  1. VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’ Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela on showboating: 'No rule says a player can't step over the ball' Soccer
  3. Percy Tau readies to take on Manchester United Soccer
  4. Eric Tinkler backs Tebogo Tlolane for Bafana call-up Soccer
  5. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Should Temba replace Faf? (feat. Phila Sixaba) Cricket
  6. Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban Sport
  7. Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams Sport
X